Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 33,208 Shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 212,559 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,208 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 0.74% of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $2,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Robbins Farley LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the first quarter worth about $140,000.

Shares of NYSE:EMD opened at $14.15 on Monday. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.74 and a twelve month high of $14.22. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.72.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.63%.

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

