Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 4,694 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC reduced its position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 11.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,281 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,272,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,836,000 after acquiring an additional 69,872 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 156.4% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000. Finally, Fosun International Ltd bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $694,000. Institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $83.63 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $70.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.98, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $86.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 58.82%.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $3,766,723.74. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.42.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.