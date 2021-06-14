Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 50,000 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,000 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC owned approximately 15.45% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF by 926.7% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GSEU opened at $38.12 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.49. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $26.92 and a 1 year high of $38.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSEU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Europe Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.