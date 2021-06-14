Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 8,908 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC cut its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,292 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 8,908 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,641,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in FedEx by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,519,425 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $5,260,259,000 after acquiring an additional 406,634 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,629,323,000 after acquiring an additional 435,381 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in FedEx by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after acquiring an additional 303,415 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at $523,326,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in FedEx by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,697,065 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $440,593,000 after buying an additional 139,651 shares during the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $297.92. The stock has a market cap of $78.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.60. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $127.29 and a twelve month high of $319.90.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $21.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FDX. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on FedEx from $356.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank set a $350.00 price target on FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. FedEx has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $324.92.

In related news, CEO Donald F. Colleran sold 17,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.52, for a total transaction of $5,153,918.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,890,426.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

