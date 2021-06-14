Brinker Capital Investments LLC Sells 92,910 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 92,910 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $3,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 116.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 68.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of BHC opened at $31.82 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.86 and a 12 month high of $34.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.55, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.10. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a positive return on equity of 352.44%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Bausch Health Companies news, EVP Christina Ackermann sold 121,198 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total value of $3,857,732.34. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 227,103 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Wechsler sold 11,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.79, for a total transaction of $350,866.23. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,125,751.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 13.75% of the company’s stock.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

See Also: Momentum Indicator: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.