Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes $2.83 Million Position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,612 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 5.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 85,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $9,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 1.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 992,454 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,132,000 after acquiring an additional 15,960 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Ryanair by 103.4% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after acquiring an additional 11,847 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Ryanair by 479.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,374 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 9,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Ryanair by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.12% of the company’s stock.

RYAAY has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Ryanair from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Ryanair to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Erste Group raised shares of Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RYAAY opened at $113.68 on Monday. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 1 year low of $63.85 and a 1 year high of $121.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $113.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a PE ratio of -21.25, a P/E/G ratio of 68.39 and a beta of 1.66.

Ryanair Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Germany, and Other European countries. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation and hotel services, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website and mobile app.

