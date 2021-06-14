Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 53,392 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,094,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Sensata Technologies by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Sensata Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Shannon M. Votava sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.90, for a total value of $47,560.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martha N. Sullivan sold 9,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total value of $567,532.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,158 shares of company stock worth $1,895,555. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded Sensata Technologies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.55.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $59.50 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 4.02 and a quick ratio of 3.41. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $34.42 and a 12 month high of $64.80.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.12. Sensata Technologies had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 6.52%. The business had revenue of $942.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $893.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells sensors, sensor-based solutions, controls, and other products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment offers pressure sensors, including microfused strain gage, ceramic capacitive, and micro-electromechanical sensors; speed and position sensors, such as magnetic speed and position sensors, and mechanical/electrical control systems; and temperature sensors.

