Brinker Capital Investments LLC Takes Position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 94,851 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 28,380 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,853 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 26,966 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 100,085 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.63% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

Shares of NYSE SKM opened at $33.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $24.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $33.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.69.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea and internationally. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, cellular global roaming, interconnection, Internet of Things, and platform services, as well as sells smartphones, basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

