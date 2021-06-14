Brinker Capital Investments LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Brinker Capital Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 41.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,501 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,731 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $2,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 67.2% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Macquarie lifted their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Atlassian from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Atlassian has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.50.

Atlassian stock opened at $244.09 on Monday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $262.40. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.54, a P/E/G ratio of 43.40 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $227.36.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

