Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Shares Acquired by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 334.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,191 shares during the quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $1,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BR. RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 2,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 312 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 8.8% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadridge Financial Solutions alerts:

BR opened at $162.76 on Monday. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.36 and a twelve month high of $167.54. The firm has a market cap of $18.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.74.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 45.63% and a net margin of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.73%.

In other news, VP Laura Matlin sold 1,369 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.05, for a total transaction of $219,108.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,007,514.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Company Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadridge Financial Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.