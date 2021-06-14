Broadstone Net Lease Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:BNL)

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 3,020 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 2,137% compared to the average volume of 135 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadstone Net Lease currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

In other Broadstone Net Lease news, SVP Roderick Pickney sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.76, for a total value of $62,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Molly Wiegel sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $98,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 84,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 19,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,058,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $538,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,758,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,539 shares during the period. 50.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadstone Net Lease stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $25.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,819,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 993,724. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.61. Broadstone Net Lease has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $26.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.80.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.01. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 2.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.92%.

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

