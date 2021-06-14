Brokerages Anticipate BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.08 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for BlackLine’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.08. BlackLine posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that BlackLine will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover BlackLine.

Get BlackLine alerts:

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.07 million. BlackLine had a negative net margin of 19.79% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet downgraded BlackLine from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackLine presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.82.

In related news, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,854,931.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Huffman sold 3,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $375,204.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,348 shares in the company, valued at $13,705,714.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 167,920 shares of company stock worth $18,220,550. 10.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackLine by 242.6% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 240.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 372.4% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 827 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 25.5% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BL traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.11. 459,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,287. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.34 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. BlackLine has a 52 week low of $71.20 and a 52 week high of $154.61.

About BlackLine

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations in the United States and internationally. It offers financial close management solutions that include account reconciliations providing a centralized workspace from which users can collaborate to complete account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles high volumes of individual transactions from different sources of data based upon user-configured logic; task management, which enables users to create and manage processes and task lists; journal entry that allows users to manually or automatically generate, review, and post manual journal entries; variance analysis that monitors and identifies anomalous fluctuations in balance sheet and income statement account balances; consolidation integrity manager that manages the automated system-to-system tie-out process that occurs during the consolidation phase of the financial close; and compliance that facilitates compliance-related initiatives, consolidates project management, and provides visibility over control self-assessments and testing.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BlackLine (BL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.