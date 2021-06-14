Brokerages Anticipate Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to Post $0.49 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) will report $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.41 and the highest is $0.54. Byline Bancorp posted earnings of $0.24 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $2.10. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Get Byline Bancorp alerts:

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.21. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 18.41%.

BY has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

Shares of BY stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.20. 88,420 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,614. Byline Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.49 and a fifty-two week high of $23.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.59 million, a PE ratio of 15.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.86%.

In related news, Director William G. Kistner acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.95 per share, with a total value of $27,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 2,464 shares of company stock worth $56,790 over the last three months. 37.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 287,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 187,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,908,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,366,000 after purchasing an additional 179,787 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 1,349,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,546,000 after purchasing an additional 55,050 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 183,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,840,000 after purchasing an additional 52,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Byline Bancorp by 222.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 73,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 51,044 shares in the last quarter. 39.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Byline Bancorp Company Profile

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest bearing checking accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also: Systematic Risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Byline Bancorp (BY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Byline Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Byline Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.