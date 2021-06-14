Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Will Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to announce $0.58 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Capstar Financial posted earnings of $0.36 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 61.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.95. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $32.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.63 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 11.72%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSTR. Hovde Group began coverage on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Capstar Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Capstar Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.83.

NASDAQ:CSTR opened at $21.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $479.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90. Capstar Financial has a fifty-two week low of $9.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. This is an increase from Capstar Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Capstar Financial’s payout ratio is currently 16.90%.

In other news, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.98 per share, for a total transaction of $379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $850,304. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.06, for a total transaction of $42,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 254,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,346,853.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Capstar Financial by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,730,000 after buying an additional 74,813 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 374,584 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,522,000 after acquiring an additional 35,661 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Capstar Financial by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,799 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 575,387 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,487,000 after purchasing an additional 25,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Capstar Financial by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,734 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. 37.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. Its deposit products and services include demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

