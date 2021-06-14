Brokerages Anticipate Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) to Announce -$0.68 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) will post ($0.68) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Invitae’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.44) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.82). Invitae reported earnings of ($0.77) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitae will report full-year earnings of ($2.61) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.93) to ($2.04). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.21) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Invitae.

Get Invitae alerts:

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative net margin of 194.99% and a negative return on equity of 31.82%. The firm had revenue of $103.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NVTA has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.44.

In related news, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.61, for a total value of $156,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,468 shares of company stock valued at $2,247,207. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 164,359 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,872,000 after acquiring an additional 21,993 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Invitae during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,857,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Invitae by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,081 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,888,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Invitae in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,491,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 32,968 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 6,870 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Invitae stock opened at $31.22 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.20. Invitae has a 12-month low of $15.22 and a 12-month high of $61.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.91.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

See Also: What Is an EV Stock

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Invitae (NVTA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.