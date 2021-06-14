Brokerages Anticipate Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Maverix Metals Inc. (NYSE:MMX) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Maverix Metals’ earnings. Maverix Metals also posted earnings of $0.03 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maverix Metals will report full year earnings of $0.11 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.14. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Maverix Metals.

Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Maverix Metals had a net margin of 70.49% and a return on equity of 5.88%. The company had revenue of $13.08 million for the quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Maverix Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $8.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.96.

NYSE MMX opened at $5.60 on Monday. Maverix Metals has a 1 year low of $3.90 and a 1 year high of $6.40. The stock has a market cap of $790.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. This is a boost from Maverix Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Maverix Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 234,555.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,513,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,244,000 after buying an additional 2,512,087 shares in the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 84.9% during the 1st quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 1,568,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,249,000 after buying an additional 720,157 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Maverix Metals by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 366,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 100,190 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $743,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Maverix Metals during the 4th quarter valued at $666,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.27% of the company’s stock.

Maverix Metals

Maverix Metals Inc operates as a precious metals royalty and streaming company. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, copper, nickel, and other metals. As of December 31, 2020, it owned approximately 100 royalties, streams, and other interests in North America, South America, Australia, and internationally.

