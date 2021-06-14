Brokerages Anticipate NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $123.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) will report $123.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for NN’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.59 million to $127.80 million. NN posted sales of $150.42 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NN will report full year sales of $487.12 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $473.83 million to $500.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $510.37 million, with estimates ranging from $496.73 million to $524.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NN.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $126.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.61 million. NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CJS Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of NN in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NN from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

NASDAQ:NNBR opened at $7.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market cap of $314.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 3.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.58. NN has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NNBR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of NN by 297.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,993 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NN during the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of NN by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. 88.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

