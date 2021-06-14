Brokerages Anticipate OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $457.57 Million

Brokerages expect OPKO Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPK) to announce $457.57 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for OPKO Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $460.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $454.90 million. OPKO Health reported sales of $301.20 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 51.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OPKO Health will report full year sales of $1.81 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow OPKO Health.

OPKO Health (NASDAQ:OPK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. OPKO Health had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The business had revenue of $545.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.00 million.

Separately, Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of OPKO Health from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

OPK opened at $3.72 on Monday. OPKO Health has a 1-year low of $2.33 and a 1-year high of $6.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94.

In other news, CEO Phillip Md Et Al Frost purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.64 per share, for a total transaction of $1,456,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,068,951 shares in the company, valued at $11,170,981.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jon R. Cohen purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.81 per share, for a total transaction of $190,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 575,000 shares of company stock worth $2,116,500. 41.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,722,870 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $166,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,094,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 9.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,526,708 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,289,000 after acquiring an additional 636,198 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 31.7% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,392,557 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,639,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779,991 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in OPKO Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $17,328,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in OPKO Health by 11,511.6% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,535,631 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,505,182 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.79% of the company’s stock.

OPKO Health Company Profile

OPKO Health, Inc, a healthcare company, engages in the diagnostics and pharmaceuticals businesses in the United States, Ireland, Chile, Spain, Israel, Mexico, and internationally. The company's Diagnostics segment operates BioReference Laboratories that offers laboratory testing services for the detection, diagnosis, evaluation, monitoring, and treatment of diseases, including esoteric testing, molecular diagnostics, anatomical pathology, genetics, women's health, and correctional healthcare to physician offices, clinics, hospitals, employers and governmental units, as well as 4Kscore prostate cancer testing services.

