Brokerages Anticipate Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $119.19 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) to post sales of $119.19 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Sierra Wireless’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.20 million to $120.18 million. Sierra Wireless posted sales of $144.06 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Wireless will report full-year sales of $485.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $483.00 million to $487.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $531.00 million, with estimates ranging from $523.00 million to $540.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Sierra Wireless.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.11. Sierra Wireless had a negative return on equity of 16.03% and a negative net margin of 11.63%.

SWIR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Sierra Wireless in a research report on Friday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Sierra Wireless from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “underperformer” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sierra Wireless presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.04.

Shares of SWIR stock opened at $16.94 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $625.05 million, a PE ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.11. Sierra Wireless has a one year low of $8.25 and a one year high of $22.22.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWIR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Wireless during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 89.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,095 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sierra Wireless by 9,983.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,260 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 7,188 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $163,000. 57.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides device-to-cloud Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The IoT Solutions segment offers recurring connectivity services, cloud management software, and cellular modules and gateways.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sierra Wireless (SWIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.