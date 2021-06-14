Brokerages Anticipate SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $391.47 Million

Brokerages expect SM Energy (NYSE:SM) to post $391.47 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $346.42 million to $503.00 million. SM Energy reported sales of $169.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 130.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full year sales of $1.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $2.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The energy company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. SM Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 49.72%. The company had revenue of $443.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $339.38 million.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SM. Barclays boosted their price target on SM Energy from $5.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on SM Energy from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on SM Energy from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.72.

Shares of SM stock opened at $21.74 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.34. SM Energy has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $24.78. The company has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.12 and a beta of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.70%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,930 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SM Energy by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,251 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,036 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in SM Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,522 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of SM Energy by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 119,757 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,847 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had 404.6 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves; and working interests in 801 gross productive oil wells and 498 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.