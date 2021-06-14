Brokerages Anticipate U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $85.45 Million

Equities analysts expect that U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS) will announce $85.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for U.S. Well Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $84.50 million. U.S. Well Services posted sales of $39.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that U.S. Well Services will report full-year sales of $344.65 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $344.00 million to $345.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $439.20 million, with estimates ranging from $416.70 million to $461.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover U.S. Well Services.

Get U.S. Well Services alerts:

U.S. Well Services (NASDAQ:USWS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $76.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.60 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Well Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the first quarter valued at $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth $120,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Well Services by 741.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 87,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:USWS opened at $0.93 on Monday. U.S. Well Services has a 52-week low of $0.23 and a 52-week high of $3.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.94. The stock has a market cap of $83.89 million, a PE ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.68.

U.S. Well Services Company Profile

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Well Services (USWS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Well Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Well Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.