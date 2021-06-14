Brokerages Expect Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) to Announce $0.20 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) will post $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Centerra Gold’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.12. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Centerra Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.85 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.24. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Centerra Gold.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.05. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 32.48%.

CGAU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. TD Securities decreased their price target on Centerra Gold from $15.50 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America lowered Centerra Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$8.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Centerra Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.00.

CGAU stock traded down $0.17 on Monday, reaching $8.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,973. Centerra Gold has a 52 week low of $6.75 and a 52 week high of $14.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and copper properties in North America, Asia, and internationally. Its flagship projects include the 100% owned Kumtor gold mine located in the Kyrgyz Republic; the Mount Milligan gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Ã-ksÃ¼t Gold Mine located in Turkey.

