Brokerages Expect ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that ESSA Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) will post ($0.26) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for ESSA Pharma’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.19). ESSA Pharma reported earnings of ($0.24) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ESSA Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.29) to ($0.88). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ESSA Pharma.

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.15).

EPIX has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ESSA Pharma in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, ESSA Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:EPIX traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $27.17. The company had a trading volume of 88,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,969. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.44. ESSA Pharma has a 1 year low of $4.92 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company has a market capitalization of $917.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.01 and a beta of 1.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPIX. Opaleye Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 284,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,389,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ESSA Pharma by 86.4% during the fourth quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 10,804 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 509,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after purchasing an additional 33,407 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 2,558,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,517,000 after purchasing an additional 470,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its stake in ESSA Pharma by 450.7% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 110,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 90,149 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ESSA Pharma Company Profile

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

