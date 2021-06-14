Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.46 EPS

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: Accumulation/Distribution

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Hawaiian (FHB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB)

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.