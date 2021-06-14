Brokerages Expect First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) to Post $0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will announce $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.44 to $0.48. First Hawaiian reported earnings of $0.16 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 187.5%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full-year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.25% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on FHB shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. UBS Group upgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.10.

Shares of First Hawaiian stock opened at $28.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $27.89. First Hawaiian has a 12-month low of $14.15 and a 12-month high of $30.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. First Hawaiian’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.72%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $9,475,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 848,901 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,017,000 after buying an additional 398,344 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth $1,769,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in First Hawaiian by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,252,302 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,276,000 after buying an additional 165,994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in First Hawaiian during the 4th quarter worth $1,261,000. Institutional investors own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

