Brokerages Expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $385.45 Million

Brokerages expect FirstCash, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) to report sales of $385.45 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for FirstCash’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $408.93 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $361.81 million. FirstCash reported sales of $412.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that FirstCash will report full-year sales of $1.57 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.55 billion to $1.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.67 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow FirstCash.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.22. FirstCash had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. FirstCash’s quarterly revenue was down 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Wedbush increased their target price on FirstCash from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of FirstCash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. FirstCash has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FCFS. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 37.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,714 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in FirstCash by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FirstCash by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in FirstCash by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

FCFS stock opened at $82.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $74.64. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.03 and a beta of 0.80. FirstCash has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $83.62.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. This is an increase from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. FirstCash’s dividend payout ratio is 39.87%.

FirstCash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States and Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

