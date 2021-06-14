Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) to Announce $2.57 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) will report earnings per share of $2.57 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings. Fulgent Genetics reported earnings of $0.17 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,411.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year earnings of $12.57 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.30 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.95 by $0.64. Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 53.91% and a return on equity of 101.08%. The company had revenue of $359.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $326.46 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4536.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLGT. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Fulgent Genetics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.80.

FLGT stock traded up $0.90 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,602,031. Fulgent Genetics has a 52-week low of $15.30 and a 52-week high of $189.89. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.86.

In other Fulgent Genetics news, COO Jian Xie sold 931 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total value of $65,831.01. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 341,041 shares in the company, valued at $24,115,009.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,155 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.71, for a total transaction of $81,670.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 171,796 shares in the company, valued at $12,147,695.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,781 shares of company stock worth $1,292,466 over the last quarter. 31.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% in the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the first quarter valued at about $43,000. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19 testing and genetic testing services to physicians with clinically actionable diagnostic information. Its technology platform integrates data comparison and suppression algorithms, adaptive learning software, and genetic diagnostics tools and integrated laboratory processes.

