Brokerages Expect II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $784.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) will report $784.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for II-VI’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $772.20 million and the highest is $798.67 million. II-VI reported sales of $746.29 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that II-VI will report full year sales of $3.08 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.07 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.28 billion to $3.43 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow II-VI.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $783.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $772.08 million. II-VI had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS.

IIVI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of II-VI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. B. Riley raised shares of II-VI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 target price (down previously from $105.00) on shares of II-VI in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of II-VI from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of II-VI stock opened at $70.10 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.27. II-VI has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $100.44.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.58, for a total transaction of $693,430.00. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total transaction of $1,065,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $3,007,310. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of II-VI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 309,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after acquiring an additional 16,333 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 214,394 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,658,000 after acquiring an additional 18,829 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 123,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,714 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of II-VI by 822.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,971 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 43,661 shares during the period. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of II-VI by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 36,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Compound Semiconductors and Photonic Solutions. The Compound Semiconductors segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

