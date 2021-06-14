Brokerages Expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.90 Million

Analysts expect NeoGames S.A. (NASDAQ:NGMS) to announce $12.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for NeoGames’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $13.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.70 million. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NeoGames will report full-year sales of $52.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $52.00 million to $52.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $53.45 million, with estimates ranging from $52.90 million to $54.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover NeoGames.

Get NeoGames alerts:

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $13.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of NeoGames from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. NeoGames has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.20.

NGMS opened at $70.60 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NeoGames has a fifty-two week low of $18.67 and a fifty-two week high of $73.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.21. The company has a market cap of $1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 181.03.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGames during the first quarter worth $39,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in NeoGames in the first quarter worth about $46,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of NeoGames by 247.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers various technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio that provides a portfolio of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

Featured Story: What is the NASDAQ?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NeoGames (NGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NeoGames Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NeoGames and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.