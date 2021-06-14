Brokerages Expect Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $110.20 Million

Brokerages forecast that Provident Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFS) will report $110.20 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Provident Financial Services’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $110.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $110.10 million. Provident Financial Services posted sales of $84.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial Services will report full year sales of $442.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $439.90 million to $445.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $451.20 million, with estimates ranging from $443.40 million to $458.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Provident Financial Services.

Get Provident Financial Services alerts:

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.20. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 28.84%. The company had revenue of $100.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Provident Financial Services from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Provident Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.33.

NYSE PFS opened at $24.71 on Monday. Provident Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $11.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Provident Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.19%.

In other Provident Financial Services news, Director Edward J. Leppert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $503,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,811.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Lista sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.43, for a total value of $50,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 109,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,773,955.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,647 shares of company stock valued at $798,339. Company insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFS. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Provident Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $86,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Provident Financial Services during the first quarter worth about $141,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,167 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial Services by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. 60.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA products.

Featured Article: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Provident Financial Services (PFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Provident Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provident Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.