Brokerages Expect Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) to Post $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX) will report earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Veritex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Veritex reported earnings of $0.43 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 39.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritex will report full year earnings of $2.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.44 to $2.70. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Veritex.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $80.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.55 million. Veritex had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 8.86%.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Veritex from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ VBTX traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $36.00. 305,140 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,791. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.76. Veritex has a 12 month low of $15.19 and a 12 month high of $36.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 6th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.59%.

In other Veritex news, Director William Don Ellis sold 25,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.63, for a total value of $865,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 173,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,006,469.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 15,000 shares of Veritex stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.18, for a total transaction of $512,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 479,685 shares in the company, valued at $16,395,633.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Veritex by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 110,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after buying an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Veritex by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,695 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $736,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Veritex Community Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time accounts. Its loan products include commercial, mortgage warehouse, commercial real estate, construction and land, 1-4 family residential, paycheck protection program, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans; and purchased receivables financing.

