Brokers Offer Predictions for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q4 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 10th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Bartlett now expects that the restaurant operator will earn $0.46 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.38. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.56. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 69.61% and a negative net margin of 26.53%. The firm had revenue of $265.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.37) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.32.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $42.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.10, a PEG ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.85. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a one year low of $11.23 and a one year high of $51.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, Director Kevin M. Sheehan sold 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.55, for a total transaction of $227,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 94,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,291,629.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Justin Bowman sold 1,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 70,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,155,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,911 shares of company stock valued at $6,038,482 over the last quarter. 3.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 388.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 475.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

