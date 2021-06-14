Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Acquired by Thomas White International Ltd.

Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $3,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 121,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $661,000. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the 1st quarter worth $2,430,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 146,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,535,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,663,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $252,008,000 after buying an additional 1,530,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on BAM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Brookfield Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised Brookfield Asset Management from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.50.

NYSE:BAM traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $49.61. The company had a trading volume of 42,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,749. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.09 and a 1 year high of $50.75. The company has a market capitalization of $78.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) (TSE:BAM.A) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.33. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 2.23%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Asset Management’s payout ratio is -200.00%.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is a leading global alternative asset manager and one of the largest investors in real assets. Our investment focus is on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and private equity assets. Our objective is to generate attractive long-term risk-adjusted returns for the benefit of our clients and shareholders.

