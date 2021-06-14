Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) Short Interest Down 36.6% in May

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU) was the target of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 10,400 shares, a drop of 36.6% from the May 13th total of 16,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on BBU shares. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Industrial Alliance Securities began coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brookfield Business Partners from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. iA Financial started coverage on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Business Partners currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Gp Ltd Bcp sold 12,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.02, for a total value of $166,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Brookfield Business Partners by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 257,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 97,107 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 287.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,904,000 after acquiring an additional 76,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 95.3% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,175,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $59,631,000 after acquiring an additional 573,538 shares during the period. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $2,252,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Business Partners by 761.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,654 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.96. 321 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,163. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Brookfield Business Partners has a 12 month low of $25.68 and a 12 month high of $49.11.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $1.89. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 18.27%. Sell-side analysts expect that Brookfield Business Partners will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. Brookfield Business Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.50%.

About Brookfield Business Partners

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializes in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments. Brookfield Business Partners L.P.

