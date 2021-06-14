Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 236,671 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 3,787,999 shares.The stock last traded at $18.50 and had previously closed at $18.55.

BPY has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Brookfield Property Partners from $17.00 to $18.17 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI cut Brookfield Property Partners to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Brookfield Property Partners (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter. Brookfield Property Partners had a negative return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 16.80%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 171,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. 59.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. We own and operate iconic properties in the world's major markets, and our global portfolio includes office, retail, multifamily, logistics, hospitality, self-storage, triple net lease, manufactured housing and student housing.

