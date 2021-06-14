Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) & Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) and Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) are both mid-cap industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Desktop Metal alerts:

This table compares Desktop Metal and Brooks Automation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Desktop Metal N/A -2.04% -1.33% Brooks Automation 9.22% 11.28% 8.73%

This table compares Desktop Metal and Brooks Automation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Desktop Metal $16.47 million 192.35 -$34.01 million ($0.57) -22.74 Brooks Automation $897.27 million 8.25 $64.85 million $1.26 79.06

Brooks Automation has higher revenue and earnings than Desktop Metal. Desktop Metal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brooks Automation, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Desktop Metal and Brooks Automation, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Desktop Metal 1 1 2 0 2.25 Brooks Automation 0 1 5 0 2.83

Desktop Metal presently has a consensus target price of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 77.47%. Brooks Automation has a consensus target price of $91.50, indicating a potential downside of 8.15%. Given Desktop Metal’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Desktop Metal is more favorable than Brooks Automation.

Risk & Volatility

Desktop Metal has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brooks Automation has a beta of 1.97, meaning that its share price is 97% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.0% of Desktop Metal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Brooks Automation shares are held by institutional investors. 11.2% of Desktop Metal shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Brooks Automation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Brooks Automation beats Desktop Metal on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Desktop Metal Company Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc. manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer. It serves automotive, aerospace, healthcare, consumer products, heavy industry, machine design, and research and development industries. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Burlington, Massachusetts.

Brooks Automation Company Profile

Brooks Automation, Inc. provides manufacturing automation solutions for the semiconductor industry, and life science sample-based services and solutions for the life sciences market worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group, Brooks Life Sciences Services, and Brooks Life Sciences Products. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services. Its products include atmospheric and vacuum robots, robotic modules, and tool automation systems that offer precision handling and clean wafer environments; and automated cleaning and inspection systems for wafer carriers, reticle pod cleaners, and stockers. It also offers repair and refurbishment, diagnostics, and installation services, as well as spare parts and productivity enhancement upgrade services. The Brooks Life Sciences Services segment provides gene sequencing and gene synthesis services, including next generation sequencing, sanger sequencing, gene synthesis, bioinformatics, and good laboratory practices regulatory services; on-site and off-site sample storage, cold chain logistics, sample transport and collection relocation, bio-processing solutions, disaster recovery, and business continuity, as well as project management and consulting services; and sample intelligence software solutions and integration of customer technology. The Brooks Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold storage systems; consumables, such as various formats of racks, tubes, caps, plates, and foils used for the storage and handling of samples in cold storage environments; and instruments used for labeling, bar coding, capping, de-capping, auditing, sealing, peeling, and piercing tubes and plates. The company serves semiconductor capital equipment and life sciences sample management markets in approximately 50 countries. Brooks Automation, Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Chelmsford, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Desktop Metal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Desktop Metal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.