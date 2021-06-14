Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,631 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BRO. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth about $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $658,505,000 after buying an additional 948,514 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at about $14,373,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 431.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 295,777 shares during the period. 69.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brown & Brown stock opened at $52.17 on Monday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.11.

In related news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

