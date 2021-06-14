BRP (DOO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BRP (TSE: DOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

6/7/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/4/2021 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$117.00 to C$108.00.

5/31/2021 – BRP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$117.00 price target on the stock.

5/18/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$123.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/18/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/26/2021 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of DOO traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$93.47. 132,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.75. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of C$48.14 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.

Get BRP Inc alerts:

BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.4471914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. BRP’s payout ratio is presently 2.55%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.