BRP (DOO) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

BRP (TSE: DOO) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 6/7/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$98.00 to C$100.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
- 6/4/2021 – BRP was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/4/2021 – BRP had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$117.00 to C$108.00.
- 5/31/2021 – BRP had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$117.00 price target on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$123.00 to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 5/18/2021 – BRP had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$125.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/26/2021 – BRP is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of DOO traded up C$0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$93.47. 132,581 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,573. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.75. BRP Inc. has a 1 year low of C$48.14 and a 1 year high of C$119.68. The stock has a market cap of C$7.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93.
BRP (TSE:DOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BRP Inc. will post 8.4471914 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.
Read More: Does the Step Transaction Doctrine Affect a Backdoor Roth IRA?
Receive News & Ratings for BRP Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.