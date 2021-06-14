BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Analysts at BNP Paribas

Stock analysts at BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas’ price objective points to a potential upside of 72.17% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Desjardins lifted their price objective on BRP from $107.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of BRP in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities cut BRP to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Get BRP alerts:

Shares of DOOO stock traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $77.25. 13,319 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,157. The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a one year low of $35.40 and a one year high of $96.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $1.53. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.7% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 7.3% in the first quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 4,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 3.9% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 9,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 39,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,429,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BRP by 14.1% in the first quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

BRP Company Profile

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.