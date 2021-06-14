BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Now Covered by Exane BNP Paribas

Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a C$133.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on DOOO. CIBC lowered their price target on BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on BRP from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on BRP from C$98.00 to C$100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TD Securities lowered BRP to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOOO traded up $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.55. 8,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,157. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 3.02. BRP has a fifty-two week low of $35.40 and a fifty-two week high of $96.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.24.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $1.53. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. BRP had a negative return on equity of 149.93% and a net margin of 12.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Tacita Capital Inc bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BRP during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.16% of the company’s stock.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

