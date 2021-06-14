BRP (TSE:DOO) Price Target Increased to C$144.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

BRP (TSE:DOO) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at UBS Group from C$134.00 to C$144.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 53.45% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on DOO. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of BRP from C$123.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of BRP from C$105.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on BRP to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded BRP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on BRP in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$136.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. BRP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$118.56.

TSE:DOO traded up C$0.94 during trading hours on Monday, reaching C$93.84. 198,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,263. BRP has a twelve month low of C$48.14 and a twelve month high of C$119.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$105.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.88 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.97.

BRP (TSE:DOO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C$1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.63 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.74 billion. Equities analysts expect that BRP will post 8.4471914 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Powersports and Marine. The company offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, such as snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and engines for jet boats, outboards, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircraft.

