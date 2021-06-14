BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Fredric H. Gould Acquires 14,000 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70.
BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 11.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BRT Apartments
BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.
