BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Fredric H. Gould Acquires 14,000 Shares

BRT Apartments Corp. (NYSE:BRT) Director Fredric H. Gould bought 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.35 per share, for a total transaction of $242,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 373,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,475,575.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of BRT Apartments stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 697 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,596. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market cap of $323.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.51 and a beta of 1.25. BRT Apartments Corp. has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $21.70.

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). BRT Apartments had a negative return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 66.47%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BRT Apartments Corp. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.57%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded BRT Apartments from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley raised their target price on BRT Apartments from $16.50 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BRT Apartments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. BRT Apartments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in BRT Apartments by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,060,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,853,000 after buying an additional 28,182 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in BRT Apartments by 11.8% during the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 169,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,889,000 after buying an additional 17,918 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 162,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 17.9% during the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 131,271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 19,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in BRT Apartments by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,765,000 after purchasing an additional 12,159 shares in the last quarter. 29.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BRT Apartments

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and develops multi-family properties.

