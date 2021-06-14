Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Hits New 1-Year High at $73.89

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $73.89 and last traded at $73.83, with a volume of 505 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $73.52.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research raised their target price on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Bruker from $48.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bruker from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bruker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $57.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.10.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.83.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a return on equity of 26.44% and a net margin of 9.63%. The business had revenue of $554.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Bruker Co. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.85%.

In related news, Director Cynthia M. Friend sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.43, for a total transaction of $108,774.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $633,668.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 83,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 28,464 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in Bruker by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,175 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 167,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,772,000 after purchasing an additional 3,498 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Bruker by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,036 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, Montanaro Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Bruker by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd now owns 535,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,416,000 after acquiring an additional 109,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.30% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Company Profile (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

