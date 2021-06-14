BSClaunch Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $694,035.00 (BSL)

BSClaunch (CURRENCY:BSL) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on June 14th. One BSClaunch coin can currently be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000745 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BSClaunch has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. BSClaunch has a total market capitalization of $580,978.29 and approximately $694,035.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.65 or 0.00061781 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.86 or 0.00170078 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 27.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.93 or 0.00185290 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $423.44 or 0.01061198 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39,739.09 or 0.99592542 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002676 BTC.

About BSClaunch

BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg

BSClaunch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSClaunch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSClaunch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BSClaunch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

