Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Holdings Lifted by Lisanti Capital Growth LLC

Lisanti Capital Growth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 1,111.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,890 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 238,445 shares during the quarter. Builders FirstSource accounts for approximately 1.5% of Lisanti Capital Growth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Builders FirstSource worth $12,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,703,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,718,000 after buying an additional 147,779 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 192.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 78,703 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 295,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after buying an additional 26,652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 2,039.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 80,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after buying an additional 76,613 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the fourth quarter valued at $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLDR traded down $1.77 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.09. 76,703 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,342,057. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.03 and a 1-year high of $53.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.02.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.29. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 4.36%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 133.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $52.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.47.

Builders FirstSource Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.