Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Holdings Cut by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 41.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 230,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 164,766 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.16% of Bunge worth $16,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of Bunge by 352.2% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Bunge in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bunge in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of Bunge stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total transaction of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $825,719.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

BG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Bunge has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.86.

NYSE:BG opened at $84.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.78. The company has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.69. Bunge Limited has a 52 week low of $37.82 and a 52 week high of $92.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

