Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 27.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,002 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,289 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Bunge were worth $1,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Bunge by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,936,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $787,637,000 after buying an additional 656,296 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,176,457 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,310,000 after buying an additional 14,866 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Bunge by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,701,758 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $111,602,000 after buying an additional 12,333 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Bunge in the fourth quarter valued at $92,182,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Bunge by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,136,397 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,525,000 after buying an additional 29,182 shares during the last quarter. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bunge alerts:

BG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays raised their target price on Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.86.

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total value of $13,859,076.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:BG opened at $84.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $85.78. Bunge Limited has a 52-week low of $37.82 and a 52-week high of $92.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. Bunge had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Bunge Company Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Further Reading: Green Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG).

Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.