Burst Price Reaches $0.0152 on Exchanges (BURST)

Burst (CURRENCY:BURST) traded 16.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 14th. During the last week, Burst has traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar. Burst has a market cap of $32.18 million and $62,429.00 worth of Burst was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Burst coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0152 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

About Burst

BURST is a PoC coin that uses the Shabal256 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 12th, 2014. Burst’s total supply is 2,120,642,444 coins. The Reddit community for Burst is /r/burstcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Burst’s official Twitter account is @Burstcoin_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Burst is burstforum.net. Burst’s official website is www.burst-coin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Burst uses a new algorithm for proof of hdd capacity (POC) mining. Miners pre-generate chunks of data known as 'plots' which are then saved to disk. Taking NXT's great PoS code, and turning it into PoC. PoC takles the problem of unfair distribution, enables blockchain trimming, and allows anyone to mine without massive power bills or any special equipment. “

