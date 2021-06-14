Buzzi Unicem’s (BZZUY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUY)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Buzzi Unicem in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Buzzi Unicem currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:BZZUY remained flat at $$14.25 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 989. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.71. Buzzi Unicem has a 12-month low of $10.15 and a 12-month high of $14.25.

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells cement, ready-mix concrete, and natural aggregates. It offers construction hydraulic binders for making plasters and masonry works on site. The company has operations in Italy, the United States, Germany, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, Russia, Mexico, and Brazil.

