Bytecoin (BCN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $108,817.00

Bytecoin (CURRENCY:BCN) traded up 210.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Bytecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bytecoin has traded up 226.5% against the dollar. Bytecoin has a market capitalization of $270.03 million and approximately $108,817.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $281.86 or 0.00695508 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002701 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 45.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000250 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bytecoin Profile

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org . The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bytecoin is bytecointalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

Buying and Selling Bytecoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

