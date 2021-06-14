BZEdge (BZE) Tops One Day Volume of $134.00

BZEdge (CURRENCY:BZE) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on June 14th. One BZEdge coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BZEdge has traded down 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. BZEdge has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $134.00 worth of BZEdge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002470 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002202 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063843 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $66.81 or 0.00164904 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 49.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.94 or 0.00184964 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $431.07 or 0.01063969 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,427.46 or 0.99784070 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002645 BTC.

BZEdge’s total supply is 2,995,148,750 coins. BZEdge’s official message board is medium.com/@bzedge . BZEdge’s official Twitter account is @BZEdgeCoin . BZEdge’s official website is getbze.com

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BZEdge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BZEdge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BZEdge using one of the exchanges listed above.

